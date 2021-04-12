ECG resumes revenue mobilisation exercise today

The Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG has in a statement said they will resume their revenue mobilisation exercise from today, April 12, 2021.
According to the statement, the exercise will focus on all categories of customers in arrears.
All customers who owe ECG are therefore advised to pay their bills.
The revenue mobilisation teams will be identified by their staff identity cards, thus customers are strongly advised to inspect their ID cards before allowing them into their premises to avoid imposters.