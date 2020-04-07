Five local companies to produce over 3 million face masks - Health Minister

The Minister for Health Kwaku Agyemang Manu says some five local companies have been tasked to produce some 3.6 million face masks for the public and health workers as well.
There has been agitation from health workers over the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).
Some have even threatened to withdraw their services if the government fails to supply them with these PPEs which include gloves, nose masks, gowns among others.
But at a press briefing today, the Health Minister said the Minister for Trade and Industries, Alan Kyerematen has selected some five companies to produce a large number of PPEs.
"The Minister for Trade has selected some five companies to provide 3.6 million nose mask, we will take delivery of some 100 thousand very soon. It will be everywhere in the country, so health workers must exercise some patients. We are working hard so we don't get tob the situation of other countries, as the President said this too shall pass"
As at 6th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 287 cases of COVID-19 with five (5) deaths have been recorded in Ghana.
The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (256) followed by the Ashanti Region (18), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1) and Upper East Region (1).[Sic]