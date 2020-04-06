Covid-19: We're grateful for the incentives but PPEs are urgently needed- GMA to gov't

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has commended government for its intervention for frontline health workers following the outbreak of Covid-19 indicating that their greatest concern is the availability of personal protection equipment (PPEs) for its staff.
President Akufo-Addo yesterday April 5 2020 announced that all health workers in the country are to enjoy tax holiday for three months as part of government incentive for their sacrifices in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a radio interview today April 6 2020, GMA President Frank Ankobea indicated that although the President's intervention has boosted their morale, PPEs are in urgent need
“I will like to commend the president and government for the measures they have taken and package for us. When you doing something and your president acknowledges you it gives you morale to do more''.
“We are grateful for that incentive but all we ask is that they should give us the PPEs…there is a challenge with PPEs distribution and I’m sure the ministry knows it. All we are saying is that ‘let us get the PPEs’,” he said.
Additionally, the President said frontline health workers will receive a 50% allowance on their March to June basic salary. They are also to enjoy free rides to and from work on Ayalolo buses.
Again,the President disclosed that government will engage local manufacturers to produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in the fight against coronavirus.
According to the President, local production of PPEs and other essential materials will commence this week.The President said this has become necessary because of the shortage of the already procured PPEs which are essential for the protection of frontline health workers risking their lives every day to battle the virus.
Nana Akufo-Addo also announced that 350,000 masks, 558,650 examination gloves, 1,000 reusable goggles, 20,000 cover-alls, 7,000 respirators, 500 waterproof gumboots, 2,000 reusable face shields, 2,000 gallons of hand sanitizers, 10,000 100ml pieces of hand sanitizers, and five 500 shoe covers will soon be dispatched to the various health facilities.
He added that the Ministry of Health was spearheading the distribution of the PPEs from the national level to the regional and district levels.
