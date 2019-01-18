Breaking: Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited sacked

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, John Dekyem Attafuah has been sacked.
In a letter signed by the Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda and addressed to The Board Chairman on Wednesday, Mr Attafuah has been directed to hand over to his Deputy, Mr Yaw Kwakwa who is expected to act until a substantive Managing Director is appointed.
It is not known what led to his dismissal but some media reports indicate that Mr Attafuah is being accused of sabotaging the initiatives of government within the Ghana Airport company.
President Akufo Addo appointed Mr Attafuah as the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) in March 2017.
According to media reports, the Board of the Ghana Airport Company itself is likely to be dissolved.
