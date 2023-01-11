Prime News Ghana

Ghana's inflation rises to 54.1% in December

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has disclosed that the country's inflation hit 54.1 percent in December 2022.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim said the month-on-month inflation rate stood at 3.8% in December 2022.

According to the figures, five divisions recorded inflation rates higher than the national average.

 

 

They were Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (82.34%); Furnishings, Household Equipment (71.52%); Transport (71.42%); Personal Care, Social Protection and Miscellaneous Goods and Services (60.94%) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (59.71%).

Whilst Food inflation went up by 4.4% in December 2022, Non-Food Inflation went up to 49.9% in December 2022, from 46.5% in November 2022.

Inflation for locally produced items was 51.1% and inflation for imported items was 61.9%.

The Greater Accra Region was the region with the highest inflation of 66.7% with the Bono region being the region with the lowest inflation of 35.6%.

 
 