Ghana Water Company Limited to increase water tariffs

Water tariffs will in the coming days be increased if the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, PURC, grants the proposal of the Ghana Water Company Limited.
The Ghana Water Company Limited has presented a proposal to the PURC for an increment in water tariffs from 0.006 pesewas per litre to 0.022 pesewas per litre.
Explaining the motive behind the proposal, spokesperson at the Ghana Water Company Limited, Stanley Martey said the company needs a cost reflective tariff to pay the company’s loans but if government will pay the bills for the company the new tariff will be at 0.014 pesewas per litre.
Other utility service providers have also proposed an increment in utility tariff at the public hearing on tariff adjustment of the PURC.
Ghana Grid Company, GRIDCO, proposed 95% increment in utility tariff to cover its asset base, and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company, NEDCO, also proposed 45% increment to boost its performance.
The proposed increment did not go down well with some Ghanaian workers as they described the stance of the utility providers as insensitive.
But the PURC has assured the public that all the necessary engagement will be done before any increase in tariff.
