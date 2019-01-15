PURC: New tariff expected on February 1

Tariff for the year will take effect from February 1, 2019, and this has been announced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).
PURC says it will continue to engage with the various stakeholders to reach reasonable electricity and water tariffs.
Mr Ishmael Agyekumhene Chairman of the Technical Committee of the PURC made this known at the final public hearing on tariff adjustment in Accra yesterday January 15, 2019.
The purpose of the meeting was to enable the service providers to present their proposals before the stakeholders for consideration.
The utility companies who attended the meeting were the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), Enclave Power Company Limited, a Ghanaian-owned private power distribution company, Ghana Water Company Limited and Power Distribution Services Limited (PDS), which is taking over the ECG.
According to Mr Agyekumhene, the commission would scrutinise the proposals submitted by the utility service providers, evaluate them and come up with appropriate new tariffs by February 19, 2019.
