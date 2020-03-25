GUTA urges its members to close their shops to observe National Day of Fasting and Prayers

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has urged its members across Ghana to close their shops to observe the National Day of Fasting and Prayers.
Several traders who belong to the union will be at their workplaces but the body is urging them to close their shops for today and observe the national prayers.
President Akufo-Addo on March 21 in his address to Ghanaians on the country's Covid-19 situation declared Wednesday, March 25, 2020, as a National Day of Fasting and Prayer.
READ ALSO: Ghanaians observe National Day of Fasting and Prayer today, check out all the prayer points
As such, he urged Christians and Muslims in the country to seek the face of God in these trying times.
In his address, he said " Whilst we continue to adhere to these measures and ramp up our efforts to defeat this virus, I urge all of us, also to seek the face of the Almighty. So on Wednesday, 25th March 2020, I appeal to all Ghanaians Christians and Muslims to observe a national day of fasting and prayer. Let us pray to God to protect our nation and save us from this pandemic".
The fasting spans from 6am to 6pm today.
Ghana has now recorded 53 cases of the coronavirus.