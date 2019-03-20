How to write a business proposal

There are a lot of financial institutions in Ghana ready to help small and medium-sized businesses grow their businesses but before a financial institution will invest in your business or give you a grant, you will need to have a good business module and well structured and clear business proposal, same for clients you want to execute a project for.
Taking a key interest in the development of your business proposal will earn you a contract or financial assistance because you will be able to convince your partner or investor enough for him or her to take part in your business.
Writing a business proposal differs from industry to industry, company size among many other factors that will define your business proposal based on your area. But there are some key things that will be looked for any business proposal and these are clear information about your company, demonstrated knowledge of the problem, pricing and methodology.
The information about your company, who you are, your qualifications and your composition to carry out the task or opportunity identified to be solved.
The business proposal has to focus more on how well the company understand the problem, with statistics showing the existence of the problem.
How much the project will cost is also key and the methods to solve it. Below are some steps outlined to help you draft a well-organised business proposal.
1. Page title
Your client will first judge you by appearance, same for your proposal, your page title gives more impressions about you. This includes your basic information, like the company’s name with the contact information boldly written, the company logo, the client’s name and contact information, the date, and a title should be provided. This information makes your business proposal l look neat, organized, and well put together.
2. Cover letter
Your business proposal needs a cover letter, this will focus on a line about your company, brief background about how your company came into existence, and a short overview of your competitive advantage over the rest of the companies, include your name and sign the cover letter.
3. Table of contents
This gives your reader the idea about the things included in the business proposal unless you have a brief business proposal, you will need a table of contents to ease the work of now looking for where to read and not to read.
4. Executive summary
The executive summary sets the tone for your business proposal, why you are writing the proposal in brief and why the client needs to read it.
The Executive summary must be clear and concise, point outlined for the reader and making it more engaging to draw the readers attention to the main proposal. The business proposal should also talk about the plan of execution for the client.
5. Proposal
Writing the proposal itself should not be a big deal because you have clearly stated your plans in the executive summary but the proposal will focus on the solutions for the project, the anticipated outcome for the projects and the general framework of your plans. It should further address the client’s needs and assure them you can execute the project with your outline plans.
6. Services/methodology
This section gets into specifics about the solutions, this is where you should expect a lot of questions, this section has to take the client through the process so they know what they are signing on to when they employ your services.
Tell them exactly what deliverables they can expect, and when they can expect them. Provide one of the most appropriate styles to persuade your client, that is a timetable that pairs deliverables with their expected date and timelines and makes your document more visually appealing, and easily comprehensible.
7. About us
This part adds more to your cover letter information you provided with more focus on what makes your company the best for the job. In terms of maybe supplying bread from your bakery what makes you unique from A1 bread and the other bakery services.
Introduce your company with brief bios and photos of the people they’ll be working with. Include information about your past successes, awards, and social proof in the form of client testimonials or short case studies.
8. Pricing
This is where you mention the monetary value of your project with specifics of things that the client verify. Create a pricing table list that identifies each service, and pair it with the most accurate pricing information you can provide.
Keep the pricing within the affordable range not to scare your client away and also make sure your budget is not underpriced or else you will face issues with your client when you start executing the project.
9. Terms and conditions
This is where you specify the duration of the agreement in extension the project, reiterate the overall timetable for completion, specify payment dates and types, when and how the business proposal can be amended among other things. Essentially, it’s an overview of what you and the client are promising by agreeing to the proposal.
This section will likely be standard among most of the business proposals your company sends, so store it in a content library to simplify the process of dropping it into your future templates.
With these tips on how to write a business proposal will be assured to secure an investment, a grant or a job from your client.
