Influx of fake agrochemicals causing low yields - Vegetable farmers

Vegetable farmers in some communities in the Tano North and South municipalities of the Ahafo Region have raised concerns over the influx of fake, adulterated and harmful agrochemicals.
The farmers said the influx is impacting negatively on vegetable production as farmers continue to record low yields.
Some of the affected communities include Techimantia, Bechem among other farming communities in the area.
PRO for the Nyame Bekyere Cooperative Vegetable Farming and Marketing Society Limited, a farmer-based organisation in Techimantia, Evelyn Dakwa in an interview with Citi FM said the situation needs urgent attention from policymakers.
According to her, if the needed steps are not taken most farmers will be out of job because their investments are going waste.
"There are some harmful or adulterated agrochemicals in the system and this has led to low yield of our produce, this is what we are experiencing as an association.."
Therefore, the farmers are calling on government to help get rid of these fake agrochemicals to boost the country's vegetable production.
"We want to engage the policymakers so that we can know the way forward about this situation. Most of the farmers when they produce the vegetables the expected yield is not what they get, the yield is very low."
