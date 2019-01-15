A bi-partisan parliamentary inquiry into MenzGold saga unnecessary-MP

MP for Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency in the Central Region and Member of the Finance Committee in Parliament, Anthony Effah, has described the call by some MPs for a bi-partisan parliamentary inquiry in the MenzGold saga as unnecessary.
Anthony Effah said the bi-partisan parliamentary inquiry will limit the investigations to just an NDC and NPP work which will not represent all the customers of MenzGold because not all the customers belong to NDC or NPP.
“..bi-partisan parliamentary enquiry I’m sure is limiting it to NPP, NDC. There are other people that their parties are not in parliament”.
The MP also questioned the motive of the MPs led by North Tognu MP Samuel Okudzeto saying: “After the bi-partisan investigations, what do we do? Are we to give the people their money back?”.
He noted that the security agencies should be allowed to handle the issues relating to the MenzGold saga.
MP for North Tognu and a ranking member of parliament’s Foreign Affairs committee, Samuel Okudzeto together with some MPs are calling for a bi-partisan parliamentary inquiry into the MenzGold saga.
They believed that the inquiry will unravel the real issues with the MenzGold saga.
Samuel Okudzeto said: “this whole thing right from where he was investigated to when we were told he was declared wanted…the circumstance surrounding his leaving the country is all the reason why I am calling for an inquiry.
“I am referring to a serious bi-partisan parliamentary inquiry one, not the farcical one that we have had in recent times,” he added.
But Anthony Effah posits that the investigations by parliament will just be a waste of resources.
