Mortuary workers to strike on May 2

Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana, MOWAG, has served notice they will embark on a nationwide strike on May 2, 2019.
In a letter to the National Labour Commission, NLC, sighted by Prime News, the Mortuary workers said " it is abundantly convincing, morally and legally justifiable that our employer, the Ministry of Health has no intention to address our impasse with all seriousness since it has employed a myriad of tactics including delaying antics since November 6, 2018, and not even when we had embarked upon an industrial action to urge expedition of our impasse."
"We, therefore, have no option than to once again resort to industrial nationwide strike action on Thursday 2nd May 2019 if we do not hear from them by 30th April 2019 hence this notice as in section 159 of ACT 651."
NLC to hold further talks with Mortuary workers over their intended strike
The National Labour Commission, NLC, has asked the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana, MOWAG, to meet with the commission to find workable solutions to their grievances.
According to the NLC, the commission cannot be blamed for the decision of the Mortuary workers to embark on a nationwide strike again, because they have directed the first part of their concerns which is about their salaries to the Fair Wages and Salary Commission.
Chairman of the NLC, Andy Asamoah in an interview on Monday said the mortuary workers need to come back to the NLC if their discussions with the Fair Wages and Salary Commission did not go well.
"We looked into their grievances and we agreed that the first part was their salary levels so we call in the Fair Wages and the agreement so that they will go with the Fair wages and sort out that portion, when they finish then things about clothing allowance and other things they needed, will be looked into so I don't know what has happened with them and Fair wages but as far as we are concern we've been working with them, we had no problems with them so if they have any problem and if they are not happy they should come back to us so that we find an equitable solution to the whole issue."