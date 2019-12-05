NCA fines MTN GHC110k for failing to comply with directives

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has sanctioned MTN Ghana for failing to comply with directives which were sent to them following some challenges with their network recently.
In the directive, the Authority directed MTN to submit a report on the challenges within 24 hours of receipt of the directive among other directives. Monitoring by the NCA has indicated that the Mobile Network Operator (MNO) has begun rolling out compensation and refunds to affected subscribers accordingly.
READ ALSO : NCA orders MTN to compensate customers over data challenges
The NCA in a statement on Thursday said, “MTN has also been instructed to ensure that the fines are paid by close of business on Monday, 9th December 2019. The NCA further entreat consumers to report all challenges to the Authority to its Complaints Unit after duly reporting to the MNO concerned.”
READ ALSO : Ghanaians to hold nationwide demo against increased data charges by Telcos
Read the full statement below: