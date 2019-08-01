PDS will not manage Ghana's power distribution again – K.T Hammond

MP for Adansi Asokwa constituency, K.T Hammond says he is quite certain that Power Distribution Service (PDS) will not be cleared to manage the country’s power distribution service again.
Speaking on Citi TV after PDS' suspension by the government for some breaches in its concession agreement, KT Hammond said to a large extent it has been determined that the document presented as guarantee by the company was forged and it, therefore, took the country “for a ride.”
“From my perspective, [based on] the information I have, there is no doubt that this document is a forgery. There is no way, as far as I am concerned that PDS is coming back. It is gone because of what I have seen, [and] what I have been shown. It is a clear case of taking the country for a ride. I suspect that the suspension is going to be permanent, I think ECG is going to take it back,” KT Hammond said.
The government of Ghana on Tuesday decided to suspend a concessionary agreement with PDS for distribution of power in Ghana, with immediate effect following what it said was the discovery “of fundamental and material breaches of PDS’ obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees).”
Details of the alleged breach revealed that the Management/Directors of PDS, Meralco Consortium forged a document to finally get the deal.
READ ALSO :