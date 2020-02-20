SONA 2020: Our aim is to make Agriculture attractive to young educated Ghanaians - Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says his government is determined to make Agriculture attractive to young educated Ghanaians.
Most Ghanaian youth who have attained some form of education do not delve into Agriculture but prefer white colour jobs.
The President said this while delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament today February 20, 2020.
"We are establishing an electronic platform to monitor the activities of farmers and to help them as well, over 500 farmers have registered on our digital platform so far. Under this government, we plan to make Agriculture a force and that is why we are introducing modern ways of farming.
"Our main aim is to make Agriculture very attractive to young educated Ghanaians because if they delve into the sector it can improve our economy greatly"
President Akufo-Addo also said due to the introduction of the planting for food and jobs, food prices are at their lowest in decades.
"Food prices are currently at the lowest in decades, we introduced planting for food and jobs and that has yielded great results for us."
Agriculture is Ghana's most important economic sector, employing more than half the population on a formal and informal basis and accounting for almost half of GDP and export earnings.
The country produces a variety of crops in various climatic zones which range from dry savanna to wet forest and which run in EastWest bands across the country. Agricultural crops, including yams, grains, cocoa, oil palms, kola nuts, and timber, form the base of Ghana's economy.