Spio-Garbrah to establish credit union for NDC if…

Flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, has promised to established ‘credit union’ for the party should he be elected as the flagbearer to lead the party in 2020 elections.
Dr. Spio-Garbrah said such was the phenomenon of the NDC during the former President Rawlings regime which strengthened most members in the party, especially, women.
The flagbearer aspirant gave the promise on TV3’s New Day on Tuesday which was monitored by PrimeNewsGhana.
“I will establish a credit union for the NDC. Establishing a credit union is very simple because I help strengthened one for Action Chapel when I was the Chief Executive Officer of Action Chapel”, he explained.
He added that “the NDC need its own financial institution and everybody who joins the credit union is a share holder and when there is profit, we share it”.
The former Trade and Industry Minister said “you [NDC members] can have your bank accounts wherever you are but you must have some money in the NDC credit union to help the NDC”.
Dr. Spio-Garbrah said “it will strengthen the party if you have the right candidate and right Members of Parliament”.
“I will create welfare committees at the regional level and constituency levels. I will help develop business development committees for our members”, he added.
He said “women were strong under former President Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman regime. They were financially strong because through the 31st December Women’s Movement, women were trained in soap making, rabbit reeling, fish farming, etc to keep them financially strong”.
Dr. Spio-Garbrah noted that “the NPP came and cripple it”.
