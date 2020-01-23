Statistical Service to conduct labour market survey to check unemployment

The Ghana Statistical Service will from this year begin a quarterly labour market survey to address labour issues and unemployment in the country.
The survey according to the Statistical Service will help government have the needed figures on unemployment in order to policy decisions.
Currently, the country relies on Census and Living Standard survey figures to address labour and unemployment issues.
This according to the Ghana Statistical Service is inefficient in tracking labour mobility.
Speaking to Joy FM, government statistician Professor Samuel Annim said the survey will help capture labour statistics on a regular basis.
He explained that the survey will not focus on cross-section of respondents but rather cohort of individuals which will provide figures for both unemployment and labour mobility.
"So moving into 2020 to 2024, what we seek to do it rollout a quarterly labour market survey which will put as in position to capture labour statistics on a more regular basis, the beauty of this is that we not going to use a cross-section of respondent at any point in time, we are going you follow a cohort of individuals, so we will be in the position not to only generate employment on unemployment figures but to capture labour mobility and that is one of the contentions in terms of whether you are setting up new industry is it just people moving around jobs or really you are creating jobs where people hitherto who were not employed are employed, now we are working with unemployment figures which date back to 2017 that was the last time we did our living standard survey...."
He added that the Ghana Statistical Service will collaborate with the Ministry of Labour and Employment in conducting the survey.