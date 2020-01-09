2020 census to be postponed - Statistical Service 

The Ghana Statistical Service says they are likely to move forward the date for the 2020 Housing and Population census.
According to the supervising agency for the census, challenges with demarcations may lead to the postponement of the exercise to a later date.
Ghana's first digitised Housing and Population census is expected to begin in March this year.
Speaking to journalist in Accra, government Statistician Prof Samuel Kwabena Anim said if the challenges are resolved within the shortest possible time the census will still be held in March.
READ ALSO : 2020 population census: Government releases funds for exercise
But if not then the exercise will see a two months postponement.
"..In terms of the date that we should expect our men on the field, we still have to go through some considerations, our earlier indication was that we were going to have it in March but we've had some challenges with our demarcations and we are hoping that if we are able to resolve them as early as possible we will go ahead with it otherwise we will see a month or two postponement of the census."
The government Statistician Prof Kwabena Anim assured the general public that the census will come off this year.
READ ALSO : 2020 census : GhanaPost App will simplify data collection - Statistician reveals
Speaking on allocation for the exercise, he said due to the high governmental commitment issues of funds for the exercise will not be a problem.
".....from the technical point of view, the Ghana Statistical Service is ready to have the census this year 2020, and again we have also received high governmental commitment that this is an activity that should precede an election so from both a technical point of view and a policy perspective we are certain as an institution that we are going to have the census in 2020.."