Some Ghanaian workers kick against proposed tariff increment

A cross-section of Ghanaian workers have kicked against the proposed tariff increment by some utility service providers in the country.
The utility service providers on Monday, January 14, 2019, at a public hearing on tariff adjustment by Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, PURC, in Accra proposed an increment in tariff.
Ghana Grid Company, Gridco, at the public hearing proposed a 95% increment to help cover the cost of its asset base, Northern Electricity Distribution Company, NEDCO, also proposed 40% increment to boost its performance.
The utility companies who attended the meeting were the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), Enclave Power Company Limited, a Ghanaian-owned private power distribution company, Ghana Water Company Limited and Power Distribution Services Limited (PDS), which is taking over the ECG.
The proposals by the utility service providers did not go down well with some Ghanaian workers, according to them there has been a decline in sales and an increment in tariff will negatively affect them.
But Chairman of the Technical Committee of the PURC, Ishmael Agyekumhene, the commission would scrutinise the proposals submitted by the utility service providers, evaluate them and come up with appropriate new tariffs by February 2019.
