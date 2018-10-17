Telecom charges to go up due to 5% NHIL and GETFL

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has issued a statement on behalf of its members; AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone to notify its esteemed customers and the general public of tariff modifications following the implementation of the new tax laws.
According to the statement, the government as part of the 2018 mid-year review of the budget amended the Acts referenced above, which decoupled the GetFund and the National Health Insurance Levies from the Value Added Tax (VAT).
The objective was to “give effect to the conversion of NHIL and GETFL into levies that are not subject to the input-output mechanism, and delinking them from VAT by removing the option of input tax deductibility,” thereby giving both levies a unique and different legal identity and distinguished from VAT.
The statement added that its members, who are responsible corporate entities, would comply fully with Ghana’s laws and ensure the distinction between VAT and the new levies emanating from their separate origins and basis in law are adhered to.
"As intended the incidence of the two new levies will thus be on consumers and will result in the increase of the cost of telecommunication services".
Flowing from this, customers of telecommunication services will be notified by their service providers prior to any changes being made and the expected changes will take effect from 1st of November 2018.
According to the Ghana Chamber of Telecomunications, the telecom industry remains committed to full transparency and accountability to both the Government of Ghana and their customers.
