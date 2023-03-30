Top finance sector leaders in Ghana honoured at the maiden Ghana Finance Focus Forum and Awards (GFFFA2023)

A number of top finance sector leaders in both private and public sector across Ghana were celebrated at the maiden Ghana Finance Focus Forum and Awards 2023 held on Friday 24th March at the La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.
ABOUT GHANA FINANCE FOCUS FORUM
The Ghana Finance Focus Forum is a strategic platform powered by the Finance Focus Magazine and RAD Communications, which is aimed at bringing together finance leaders, industry finance teams, government officials, policy formulators and implementers, players and stakeholders in the finance sector, development partners and industry players across the country to exchange ideas, share experiences and expertise that would culminate into comprehensive finance sector policies.
The event will also identify and celebrate finance sectors leaders and institutions in Ghana.
The event served as a platform to discuss key issues pertaining to the economy, share best practices, experiences and articulate how Ghana can work towards building a robust economy amidst challenges.
Keynoting the event under the theme “Finance Leadership and Economic Strategy for National Development” by the Head of Financial Markets at the Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Hon. Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah (Deputy Minister of Finance), various Finance leaders and stakeholders were honoured.
This prestigious Awards event featured the celebration and honouring Top 30 Public Sector Finance Leaders in Ghana across Industries, Top 30 Most Eminent Women in Finance Leadership in Ghana and the maiden launch of the Finance Focus Magazine.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RAD Communications, Mr. Richmond Anim Damoah, in his welcome address, stated that it is time to show much appreciation and gratitude to Finance Directors, finance leaders and our great women in finance leadership whose outstanding leadership and practices have raised the benchmarks within the profession through ethical standard and best practices in promoting business growth and sustainability.
ABOUT FINANCE FOCUS MAGAZINE
The Finance Focus Magazine is the premier Finance Leadership Magazine in Ghana. It is fully committed to serving the corporate finance community of Ghana and we aspire to see it become the most sought-after Finance Leadership magazine in Africa. It is published by RAD Communications, and registered under the National Media Commission Act.The Finance Focus Magazine always provides (in exceptional print quality) exciting features, outstanding personality interviews, business spotlights, events, news, specialist columns and a variety of interesting and educative articles.
ABOUT RAD COMMUNICATIONS
RAD Communications is an exceptional B2B event & media maven. RADComm is the organizer of the highly successful National Communications Awards in its 5th year, National Brands Innovation Awards now in its 2nd year, The STEM Woman Project in its 4th year, the National Governance and Business Leadership Awards in its 3rd year, Ghana Finance Focus Forum, Africa Healthcare & Pharma Innovation Awards and other industry related events.
Below is a list of winners who were honoured at the glamorous event:
AWARDEES – COMPANIES
- Asset Management Company of the Year – Temple Investments
- Finance Brand of the Year – Enterprise Group
- Best Life Insurance Company of the year – Enterprise LIFE
- Outstanding Securities & Investment Company of the year – Ghana Commodity Exchange
- Mobile Insurance Leadership award – aYo Intermediaries Ghana
- General Insurer of the Year – Glico General
- Finance Team of the Year – Retail Sector – Melcom
- Finance Team of the Year – Public Sector – DVLA
- Best In Bancassurance – Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG).
- Finance Team of the Year – Power & Energy Sector – VRA Finance Team
AWARDEES – INDIVIDUALS
- CEO of the Year (Insurance - Male) – Mr. Andrew Achampong-Kyei (Managing Director, GLICO General)
- CEO of the Year (Insurance - Female) – Jacqueline Benyi (MD, Enterprise Life)
- CEO of the Year (Investments & Securities) – Tucci Goka Ivowi (CEO, Ghana Commodity Exchange)
- Mobile Insurance CEO of the year – Francis Gota, CEO, aYo Intermediaries Ghana
- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Year - Mr. Charles Appiah – Chief Finance Officer, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG).
- Outstanding Business Leadership Personality (Banking) – Thairu Ndungu, Deputy Managing Director, CBG
TOP 30 PUBLIC SECTOR FINANCE LEADERS IN GHANA 2022
- Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf Twumasi – Former Director of Finance at DVLA
- Bismark Adom-Dankwah – General Manager Finance, Bulk Oil Storage & Transportation Limited (BOST)
- Esther Walter-Quaye – Director of Finance, Electricity Company of Ghana
- Ebenezer Nartey, Director of Finance - National Communications Authority.
- James A. Abbey – Chief Manager (Finance) & Deputy MD – Finance & Administration - Ghana Water Company Limited
- Paul O. Seniagya - Director of Finance, Volta River Authority
- Dr. Ebenezer Tagoe – Deputy Chief Executive: Finance, Volta River Authority
TOP 30 MOST EMINENT WOMEN IN FINANCE LEADERSHIP IN GHANA 2022
- Nana Ama Poku – Deputy MD, C.B.G
- Jacqueline Benyi – Managing Director, Enterprise Life
- Cecillia Hesse – Managing Director, Temple Investments
- Mrs. Maame Dufie Achampong-Kyei Obeng -Managing Director, Glico Life Insurance