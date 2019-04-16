UK regulators serve notice to dissolve Menzgold England

The Registrar of Companies in the United Kingdom has served notice of a possible dissolution of Menzgold England.
According to myjoyonline, the Registrar said in the notice that “unless cause is shown to the contrary, at the expiration of 2 months from the above date [12/02/19] the name of Menzgold England Limited will be struck off the register and the company will be dissolved.”
Upon dissolution, all property and rights vested in, or held in trust for the company will be taken over by the English crown.
Menzgold England is the UK subsidiary of Menzgold Company Limited, owned by Nana Appiah Mensah, known popularly as NAM1.
MenzGold boss NAM1' extradition will be triggered after 30 days
Joseph Kpemka, who is a Deputy Attorney General says the extradition processes for Chief Executive of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, will be triggered by Ghana police in 30 days time.
Nana Appiah Mensah popularly as NAM1 recently won his court case in Dubai on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
I knew NAM1 was innocent from day one - Deputy Attorney General
He has now been cleared of all the fraud charges and is expected back to Ghana where he faces charges of defrauding by false pretense.
The Dubai court ordered Horizon Diamonds, the Complainant, to pay NAM 1 outstanding debts. NAM1 had been in the custody of the Dubai authorities since November 2018 over a gold deal that went bad.
Many especially customers were excited by the news but Public Relations Officer of Menzgold, Nii Armah Amarteifio, announced that his boss has been re-arrested.
Interpol arrests NAM1 despite Dubai victory
CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 has been arrested by Interpol after he was acquitted in Dubai.
The Public Relations Officer of Menzgold, Nii Armah Amaterfio in an interview on Zylofon stated that the Menzgold boss has been arrested at the behest of the Ghanaian authorities.
“He was re-arrested in Dubai. This was after the Interpol in Ghana issued an alert that he was being investigated,” Mr Amarteifio said.
Over GHS 200 million locked up
Official records show at least GHS 200 million have been locked up in Menzgold.
The Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta revealed this during a durbar with army officers in which the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, was present.
The information, which was in response to a question, reveals for the first time the extent of loss Menzgold customers have been exposed to after an undisclosed number of them bought into their business pitch of paying 7% to 10% returns on special gold collectibles bought and deposited with the company.
The question from an army officer also opened the lid on the level of involvement of security officers in the business that is believed to have attracted a wide spectrum of Ghanaians including religious leaders.
Already 53 soldiers, in January 2019, have sued Menzgold Ghana Limited, for failing to pay back ¢2.5 million in investments.
The company began crumbling in September 2019 after the Securities and Exchange Commission ordered it to shut down its “gold” dealership operations.