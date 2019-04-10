I owe NAM1 GH₵700 - Wanlov

Controversial musician, Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu popularly known as Wanlov the Kobolor says he owes CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah ( NAM1) GH₵700.
According to Wanluv, when everyone was busy depositing money at Menzgold, he was rather borrowing money from the company.
“I owe Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), while people were depositing money at Menzgold, I was borrowing from them,”
“I owe about ¢700 which is equivalent to seven million old cedis. I hope to pay so that he can pay his customers,” the controversial musician added.
Speaking in a yet to be aired episode of the EWITHBECKS on Joy Prime, the musician said he hopes to pay up his debt soon so NAM1, can pay his customers.
Wanlov is currently preparing for the annual Hungarian Cultural week celebration set for the April 13 at the Alliance Française.