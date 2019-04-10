I knew NAM1 was innocent from day one - Deputy Attorney General

Deputy Attorney General, Mr. Joseph Kpemka in a recent interview disclosed that he knew Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) CEO of Menzgold was innocent from the onset.
The Deputy Attorney General speaking with Blakk Rasta on ZylofonFM was very elated that NAM1 has been acquitted in Dubai on Tuesday, 9th April and is expected to be paid several millions of dollars owed him by an Emirati gold firm.
It would be recalled that in January 2019, Mr. Kpemka led a high powered government delegation to Dubai to press for the extradition of NAM1.
Other members of the delegation were a representative from the Economic Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and National Security who sought to understand the case against NAM1 over there and possible extradition to Ghana to face justice.
He disclosed he was, however, shocked to learn that NAM1 was totally innocent of what he was accused of in Dubai and predicted a quick closure to the case so that Menzgold customers could have a breather.
Several Ghanaians who sought for NAM1's head accused the Deputy Attorney General of complexity and refused to take his story.
