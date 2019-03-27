Video: Okada riders rejoice over proposed review of Law banning motorbikes for commercial use

Some motorbike riders (Okada) in Accra are delighted over the Transport Ministry’s proposed review to the law that bans motorbikes for commercial purposes in Ghana.
Speaking to Prime News Ghana, some of the Okada riders at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange noted that the review will free them from the constant arrest from the police.
According to some, this will boost their trade because more people can now engage their services and in the end give them the needed income.
The Transport Ministry on Tuesday, March 26 revealed that they are considering a review of the law that bans the use of motorbikes (Okada) in the country for commercial purposes.
Deputy Transport Minister Titus Glover said section 128 of the road traffic regulation Act will be reviewed. According to him, the use of motorbikes for commercial work is providing jobs for most of the youth and the need to review the regulation.
"They are helping because in their operations there are no jobs available, if he is using the motorbike not to commit crime but to provide a service for a fee even though the laws say that it is illegal to some extent he is doing a work, putting money on the table of his family, it's creating some jobs for the youth, so look at this side of regulation 128."
Receiving the news, the Okada riders say it's a step in the right direction and this will motivate more unemployment youth to join the trade.
