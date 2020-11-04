Workers of TOR give gov't one-week ultimatum to dissolve board

Workers of the Tema Oil Refinery, TOR has given the government one-week ultimatum to dissolve the board of the company.
The workers said it has become necessary due to the incompetent management of the facility.
They staged a peaceful protest at the premises of the company on Wednesday, November 4.
Some of the workers explained that the board has made no significant contribution to the growth of the company.
Chairperson for the Ghana Petroleum Chemical Workers Union Serwaa Duncan-Williams said they owe a lot of utility companies.
"They are incompetent as far as the workers are concern they board has not been fair to use. There is nothing they can boost off for the past four years."
"We want the government to dissolve the board and now we are owing a lot of people, Ghana Water Company, GRA, ECG and pensions to are yet to be paid all under this board and when you confront them they will tell you the company is not doing well there is no money, but we are here to work and they are to manage the organisation. So if they have not been able to manage it then they do not deserve to be here" she added.
According to the workers, they will know their next line of action after the one-week ultimatum they have given the government.