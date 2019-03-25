3MusicAwards19: Check out the stage production design

Planning for the upcoming 2019 3Music Awards is still underway as organisers have taken to social media to unveil an extraordinary stage production that is set to enhance the guest experience.
The photos of the stage PrimeNewsGhana sighted on their official Twitter page, one could see that indeed a lot of work is been done for upcoming 3Music Awards.
Standing out as one of the best yet seen in the history of awards schemes in the country, one is not too surprised as the first edition of the awards scheme also had a brilliant set.
Sadiq Abudulai Abu, founder of the 3Music Awards earlier promised that this year's edition of the awards will be organized in a grand style and we are happy to progress.
The organizers also disclosed that they have learnt enough lessons from the maiden edition which will guide them to put up a bigger and better event this year.
Read Also: 3Music Awards will be bigger and better next year-Sadiq
The second edition of 3 Music Awards is set to take place at the Fantasy Dome on 30th March 2019 with an opening performance from Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.
Other amazing performers include Grammy Award nominee Rocky Dawuni, Samini, Medikal, Joey B, Joe Mettle, Freda Rhymz, Eddie Khae, Tulenkey, Victor A.D, Wendy Shay, Dope Nation, and many others.
Tickets are selling for GHC100 regular and GHC 150 VIP at Joy FM, Baatsonaa Total and Airport Shell.
check out the photos of the stage below:
Read Also: Shatta Wale, open act for 2019 3Music Awards