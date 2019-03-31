Prime News Ghana

#3MusicAwards19: Full list of winners

By Michael Klugey
The second edition of the 3Music Awards 2019 came off at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra. 

It was a night of glitz, glamour and a celebration of musical talents.

The event was hosted by JoyFM’s Lexis Bill and StarrFM’s Cookietee.

Guest on the night witnessed performances from the likes of Shatta Wale, Kofi Mole, Cina Soul, Tulenkey, Qwamina MP, Eddhe Khae and among others.

Shatta Wale grabbed seven (8) awards, including the Best Male Act of the Year, Viral Song of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year while Stonebowy grabbed the Album of the Year.

Victor AD from Nigeria won the African Act of the Year, Bethel Revival Choir won the Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year. 

Check out the full list of winners below:

 

Viral Song of the Year:

Gringo by Shatta Wale

 

Gospel Song of the Year:

Agbadza Medley by Bethel Revival Choir

 

Collaboration of the Year:

‘Grind Day (Remix)’ by Kwesi Arthur feat Sarkodie & Medikal

 

Gospel Act of the Year:

Bethel Rival Choir

 

Highlife Song of the Year:

‘Wish Me Well’ by Kuami Eugene

 


Next Rated Act of the Year:

Kofi Mole

 

DJ of the Year:

DJ Vyrusky

 

Breakthrough Act of the Year:

Wendy Shay

 

Hiplife Song of the Year:

‘CCTV’ by King Promise feat Mugeez & Sarkodie

 

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year:

‘Gringo’ by Shatta Wale

 

Producer of the Year:

MOG Beatz

 

Honorary Award:

Obuoba J.A. Adofo

 

Digital Act of the Year:

Shatta Wale

 

Afrobeats Song of the Year:

‘Bawasaaba’ by Stonebwoy

 

Highlife Act of the Year:

Kuami Eugene

 

Best Ghanaian International Act:

Rocky Dawuni

 

Fan Army of the Year:

Shatta Movement

 

Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year:

Shatta Wale

 

Music Woman of the Year (Female Act of the Year):

Adina

 

Video of the Year:

‘Gringo’ by Shatta Wale

 

Honorary Award:

Mark Okraku Mantey

 

Legendary Award:

Prof. Kofi Abraham

 

Hiphop/Hiplife Act of the Year:

Medikal

 

Boomplay Album of the Year:

Epistles of Mama

 

African Act of the Year:

Victor AD

 

Hiphop Song of the Year:

‘Stables’ by Joey B

 

Song of the Year:

‘My Level’ by Shatta Wale

 

Most Streamed Artiste on Boomplay:

Stonebwoy

 

Music Man of the Year (Male Act of the Year):

Shatta Wale

 

 

 

 

