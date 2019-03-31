3MusicAwards19: Full list of winners

The second edition of the 3Music Awards 2019 came off at the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.
It was a night of glitz, glamour and a celebration of musical talents.
The event was hosted by JoyFM’s Lexis Bill and StarrFM’s Cookietee.
Guest on the night witnessed performances from the likes of Shatta Wale, Kofi Mole, Cina Soul, Tulenkey, Qwamina MP, Eddhe Khae and among others.
Shatta Wale grabbed seven (8) awards, including the Best Male Act of the Year, Viral Song of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year while Stonebowy grabbed the Album of the Year.
Victor AD from Nigeria won the African Act of the Year, Bethel Revival Choir won the Gospel Song of the Year and Gospel Artiste of the Year.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Viral Song of the Year:
Gringo by Shatta Wale
Gospel Song of the Year:
Agbadza Medley by Bethel Revival Choir
Collaboration of the Year:
‘Grind Day (Remix)’ by Kwesi Arthur feat Sarkodie & Medikal
Gospel Act of the Year:
Bethel Rival Choir
Highlife Song of the Year:
‘Wish Me Well’ by Kuami Eugene
Next Rated Act of the Year:
Kofi Mole
DJ of the Year:
DJ Vyrusky
Breakthrough Act of the Year:
Wendy Shay
Hiplife Song of the Year:
‘CCTV’ by King Promise feat Mugeez & Sarkodie
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year:
‘Gringo’ by Shatta Wale
Producer of the Year:
MOG Beatz
Honorary Award:
Obuoba J.A. Adofo
Digital Act of the Year:
Shatta Wale
Afrobeats Song of the Year:
‘Bawasaaba’ by Stonebwoy
Highlife Act of the Year:
Kuami Eugene
Best Ghanaian International Act:
Rocky Dawuni
Fan Army of the Year:
Shatta Movement
Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year:
Shatta Wale
Music Woman of the Year (Female Act of the Year):
Adina
Video of the Year:
‘Gringo’ by Shatta Wale
Honorary Award:
Mark Okraku Mantey
Legendary Award:
Prof. Kofi Abraham
Hiphop/Hiplife Act of the Year:
Medikal
Boomplay Album of the Year:
Epistles of Mama
African Act of the Year:
Victor AD
Hiphop Song of the Year:
‘Stables’ by Joey B
Song of the Year:
‘My Level’ by Shatta Wale
Most Streamed Artiste on Boomplay:
Stonebwoy
Music Man of the Year (Male Act of the Year):
Shatta Wale
