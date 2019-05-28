Video : Man celebrates 40th birthday at the cemetery

A Ghanaian man identified as Ali Suraj celebrated his 40th birthday at a cemetery which also happens to be the first time celebrating a birthday since he was born.
Ali speaking with SVTV Africa said he took it upon himself to clean the cemetery on his 40th birthday because he believes as human beings that is our home and it must be clean for people to be buried there.
He also added that even though he is currently staying in an air condition house, he wants to continue sleeping in comfort even after he dies and as such, he needed to clean the cemetery he will one day be sleeping.
Ali further stated that cleaning the Tafo cemetery in Kumasi on his birthday was a decision he took as a leader in the Islamic community for the youth who follow him to learn from what he did.
However, Ali says he is also embarking on a project to pay hospital bills for patients who are not able to afford their bills.
READ ALSO:
- Photos + Videos : IK Osakioduwa celebrates 40th birthday with Game of Thrones theme party
- Chief Imam visits Christ the King Church to commemorate his 100th birthday
- Video: Joyce Dzidzor celebrates birthday in a naked dance video