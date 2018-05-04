7 basic facts in Shatta Wale's #Gringo song

Shatta Wale's #Gringo seems a perfect 'cowboy movie'. The song is trending for all the positive reasons but there are some fact of the lyrics in the music video that you didn't know.
Here are some fact in Shatta Wale's Gringo video you didn't know and must know, enjoy!
1. Me never see no badman weh ah wear kaba...Meaning, he has never seen a man acting as a woman (In this contest, Shatta Sale is against #HOMOSEXUALITY [gay & lesbian] telling them to be interested in the opposite sex.
2. If ah gyal seh picture mi nuh say naaaa...This section of the song means a lot to the ladies out there...[Meaning he love,respect and obey women because they are the reason why we are here today. They brought us to this earth so we have to obey or do their wish).
3. Coolie coolie we ah smoke inna every corner....This verse talk a lot about being careful of yourself as a human being. 'Coolie coolie' is a dialect in Jamaica, meaning, 'Cannabis, marijuana,weed', etc. (Shatta at this point mean there are bad minds at every place so you have to be careful who you share your problems with).
4. Member every soldier know how to live inna di bush...This the most most hard core lyrics in this Gringo song (It is only a fighter who knows how to fight for his freedom and right because he is used to it and have many war formation so never in your life try to go against the truths man).
5. Ah real rasta can show you the right kush...(This part teaches you to learn from someone who is well versed in what you want to do or be because it is only a truth man who is going to teach you the truth).
6. If you is ah man beat ah gyal datta bush... (With this, Shatta Wale is fighting or campaigning against violence against women. When we dig into this, Shatta Wale really love women a lot and that a man who beats his women is out of date in this modern world and will have to pay for that).
7. If anuh me who ah guh talk bout it...(If you don't fight for yourself, no one is going to do that for you because your destiny is in your own hands).
Gringo is a real Shatta's story
It appears the publicity which shrouded Shatta Wale’s Gringo is paying off as the song is now fifth on the US Reggae Itunes Chart. Lets support our own!
