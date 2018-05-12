First National Bank - Join our community

First look of John Dumelo on his wedding day

By Michael Klugey
It is all set, as the popular actor John Dumelo step out with his beautiful kentey outfit on his wedding day. 

The program kicked off with a traditional marriage ceremony on Saturday at the bride’s family house in Spintex followed by a white wedding on Sunday.

John Dumelo is all set and ready to get married to his girlfriend Gifty Mawenya Nkornu who happens to be a final year student at the Ghana School of Law and a younger sister of Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Selasi Ibrahim.

Hey ladies, John Dumelo is officially off the market. Congratulations John, and we wish you a beautiful Union.

