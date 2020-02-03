Actress Kisa Gbekle sets up football team

From music to acting and TV hosting, Kisa Gbekle is leaving no stone unturned!
The Ghanaian actress has announced her new venture.
In a post on Instagram, Kisa Gbekle disclosed ownership of Kisa Soccer Academy in Aflao.
READ ALSO: Ghana's ace musician, Kofi B's career in pictures
With the academy’s tagline, “We Reach The Stars”, it appears Kisa Soccer Academy is ready to unearth more football talents in the country.
Kisa Gbekle wrote: “We Reach The Stars. Kisa Soccer Academy. Finally...Thanks to GFA.”
Source: zionfelix.net