Afronation 2022: Meek Mill, Black Sherif and others to thrill fans in December

US rapper Meek Mill will be teaming up with African music stars such as Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, P Square, and Davido among other notable music stars like Gyakie, Asake, Kidi, Kuami Eugene and Camidoh for the Afronation festival 2022.
The show scheduled to take place on December 29 and 30, 2022 will have stars lined up to celebrate the yuletide.
Other musicians billed for the event include Adekunle Gold, Rema, CKay, Kamo Mphela, and Dadju.
Earlier, the Philadelphia rapper talked about coming to Africa to jam on a few shows.
Meek Mill has been consistent in voicing out about visiting Africa, and December 2022 has been confirmed.
"I’m tryna come to Africa this December also … the first time I got locked up …. The other times didn’t fully get worked out! Who is the biggest promoters handling that! I need to perform dreams and nightmares in Africa! And all my other ish" he tweeted
The world’s biggest Afrobeats festival on Wednesday announced some huge additions to the line-up, with Meek Mill and Asake both revealed for Afro Nation Ghana‘s grand return this December.
In a tweet, they shared:
“#ANG2022 Phase 2 Line-up!
@MeekMill and @asakemusik have been added to the line-up and we can’t wait to see them take to our stage this December.”
Meek Mill is the first American artist to join the bill at the festival and this show also marks his first major appearance in Africa, following years of talk about visiting Ghana.