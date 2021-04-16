Prime News Ghana

Akuapem Poloo's fate to be determined today

By Vincent Ashitey
Akuapem Poloo
Akuapem Poloo
Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown's fate would be determined today at the Circuit Court in Accra.

Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, who has been charged with publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son earlier pleaded not guilty when she was first arraigned, but changed her plea on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

She appeared before the court on the said date and pleaded guilty to all three charges and was convicted on her own plea by the court presided over by Her Honour Christina Cann.

However, the court deferred her sentencing to Friday, April 16, 2021, for her to undergo a pregnancy test in compliance with the law regarding a woman who has pleaded guilty in court.

She was however remanded into custody for the prosecution to take her to any Government hospital to conduct the pregnancy test.

When asked by the court if she still stands by her change of plea, she said yes, before she was remanded.

Background

The outspoken actress is facing three charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, a conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.

Rosemond who had displayed her naked picture with her son on social media on June 30, 2020 pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have started a campaign calling on the court to temper justice with mercy.

With the hashtag ‘#FreeAkuapemPoloo’, social media users such as Sarkodie, Efya, Akumaa Mama Zimbi and other Ghanaians are flooded social media with alternative punishment for the actress.