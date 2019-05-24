Akwaboah Jnr outdoors new name for his fans

Award-winning songwriter and singer Akwaboah Jnr has finally outdoor a new name for his fans in which they will be called and identified.
Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr., known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr has named his fan base as "AkwaNation".
We could recall on the night of the VGMA, red carpet host, Giovanni Caleb uproariously referred to fans of Akwaboah as "AboaNation", the Highlife musician has capitalised on Giovani's uproarious "AboaNation" tag to outdoor a decent name for his fans.
Checks made by PrimeNewsGhana indicates that Akwaboah has created an Instagram page and titled it "AkwaNation" and has urged all his fans to follow the page to get updates of everything concerning his music.
Akwaboah jnr joins the likes of SarkNation, BhimNation, Shatta Movement among others with his AkwaNation.
