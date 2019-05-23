Ebony still reigns as VGMA board annuls Artiste of Year, Most Popular Song

Charterhouse has announced that Artiste of the Year and Most Popular Song of the Year categories that were withheld last Saturday at the 20th Ghana Music Awards has been annulled.
This comes on the back of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy engaging in a scuffle which marred the beauty of the awards and both artistes were set to win one of the two awards.
This means that 2018 Artiste of the Year late Ebony still holds the crown.
Both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have also been banned indefinitely and stripped off all awards won on the night.
Shatta Wale earlier took to Social media to withdraw from the award permanently.
Background
Many celebrities who were at the 20th edition of the Ghana Music Awards, had to leave the venue after a brawl broke out between the camps of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
It all started when Shatta Wale and his team were seen going on stage after Stonebwoy was announced Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.
Pandemonium broke out when blows were exchanged between the two camps.
Stonebwoy then pulled a gun on stage after he felt threatened by Shatta Wale.
Although they have both apologised, many people have expressed disappointment in the conduct of the two dancehall artistes.
