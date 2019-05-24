Sarkodie reacts to VGMAs indefinite ban on Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy

Artiste of the Decade award winner, Sarkodie has finally broken his silence on VGMA indefinite ban imposed on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.
Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie has sprayed pepper on the face of Charterhouse and it's VGMA board for pulling out an indefinite ban on Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy from the award scheme over the scuffle which ensued last weekend.
According to King Sark, the ban is too harsh and charterhouse can't just drop the blame on the two acts by punishing them without accepting its fault too in the menace.
With these tweets, our instincts tell us he might also unofficially pull out from the VGMA in solidarity with his colleague acts if Charterhouse doesn't rescind its harsh decision.
Check Sarkodie's tweets below;