Amerado drops first album titled “GINA”

Ghanaian rapper, Amerado has dropped his debut album, “GINA.”
He claims that the acronym for the title "GINA" stands for "God Is Never Asleep." This actually is his first album.
There are a number of songs on it, including Nyame Dada, No Stress, Grace, Got You, Pay Me, 666, Back To Sender, Black Change, You Are The One, and Ha Ha Ha.
The album features not only Ghanaian prolific artists but also other artists from UK and Italy.
READ ALSO: Delay clears air about her relationship with rapper Amerado
According to Amerado, the album introduces Ghanaians to a new genre called Afrorap.
“While we acknowledge that Afropop has set the pace, I am confident that the launch of the African rap subgenre known as Afrorap can perform enormously well on the international market. Afrorap, like Afrobeats and Afrodance, is simply rap combined with Afro, according to Amerado," he explained.