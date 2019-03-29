Beauty queen dies in the process of butt enlargement surgery

Tragedy couldn’t be averted after a young Nigerian beauty Queen has lost her life due to complications she suffered from a surgical operation to transfer fat from other parts of her body to her butt.
According to a report by naij.com, Onwuzuligbo Nneka Miriam, who won Face of Democracy Transformation, 2013, employed the services of an American Surgeon based in Lagos, for a butt enlargement and in the process she rather had most of the fat stuck in her lungs which left her unconscious for days.
Some other reports stated that Miriam was in a coma from December 30, 2018, before giving up the ghost somewhere in February and the surgeon who has been blamed for her death has been on the run since.
The sad news of the ex-beauty Queen’s demise has now caught some attention leaving many with comments on social media. Key among the people who are talking about Miriam’s death is a popular Nigerian politician, Femi Fani-Kayode, who once served as Nigerian’s Minister of Culture and Tourism.
Taking to twitter he wrote “Just heard about the ex-beauty queen who died during a buttock enlargement procedure in Lagos. So Sad. And what a terrible way to go. The surgeon that did the operation is now on the run. Those that are not satisfied with their buttocks must beware. Vanity upon vanity! RIP."
