Becca to get married to Stonebwoy's manager?

Rumour has it that Ghanaian Afropop singer Becca, born Rebecca Akosua Acheampong has found her Mr. Right and is set to marry in no time.
Although Becca has not confirmed the news yet, it seems her "would-be husband" has already let the cat out of the bag.
Primenewsghana sighted a picture posted by Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy's manager, Blakkcedi, of himself and Songstress Becca.
He captioned it, "Pre-Wedding Photoshoot With My Beautiful @beccafrica"
Meanwhile in an interview on TV3, last year, Becca revealed that though she wants to marry she is waiting for God’s time.
“I do want to get married and I am going to get married. I am going to say we the Africans we say God’s time is the best. So let me just wait for God’s time.”
She was quick to add that she is dating but did not disclose who her partner is.
When asked who her partner was she responded by saying that “well, I just want to tell him I love him. He is watching.”
She is however yet to reveal if truly the partner she was referring to is Blakkcedi. But check out his post on Instagram.