Berla Mundi to host TV3's 'New Day'

Radio and TV personality, Berla Mundi has disclosed that she will be hosting TV3's New Day after her resignation from the EIB Network.
Speaking to Graphic Showbiz, Berla Mundi said she will have duties both on radio and television at her new workplace Media General.
“I believe TV takes centre stage. I’ll be joining the morning show as host and I’m looking forward to it. There are other works in the pipeline that would be revealed in due time”.
On what she is bringing to the table, Berla said, “ My crazy on-air personality, and a spirit of growth. Media General is already a strong brand with highly talented individuals and I know by joining with the expertise garnered so far in my over seven years in the industry, we will become a force to reckon with."
Berla Mundi speaking about her time with the EIB Network said it was a good media family for her and leaving was a tough decision she had to make.
“It’s tough leaving behind the only media family I have ever known but risks have to be taken and this is one of them. I will miss them dearly but forever cherish the memories we made together. I became a strong brand I am today because of them.
“They moulded me and smoothened my rough edges and for that, I will always be grateful. The history of Berla Mundi can never be written without EIB, that memory is forever etched in my heart and in the minds of many viewers. But no matter how tough it is, the curtains have to be drawn at a point in one’s life in order to usher in a new season,” she said.
READ ALSO :