BET Awards 2018: Ghanaian artistes misses out despite massive hits

Black Entertainment Television network has announced the nominations for the "BET Awards " 2018 which is set to take place at Microsoft Theater on June 24 2018.
Per the nomination list released by the BET Awards, Ghanaian artistes missed out in the Best International Act category despite the hard work and the massive hits across Africa.
The award scheme was established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate African Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment over the past year. The awards are presented annually and are broadcast live on BET.
According to the official nominees list for the “BET Awards” 2018, DJ Khaled topped with six nominations while Kendrick Lamar had five, followed by Migos and SZA with Four respectively.
Here is the full list of the Best International Act category:
The Best International Act Award
BOOBA (FRANCE)
CASSPER NYOVEST (SA)
DADJU(FRANCE)
DAVIDO(NIGERIA)
DISTRUCTION BOYZ (SA)
FALLY IPUPA (DR CONGO)
J HUS (UK)
NISKA (FRANCE)
TIWA SAVAGE (NIGERIA)
STEFFLON DON (UK)
STORMZY (UK)