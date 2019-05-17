BET Awards 2019 : Ghana loses out in ‘Best International Act’ category

For the second year in a row, Ghana did not get any nomination in the ‘Best International Act’ category of the annual Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.
Just like last year, the category has been dominated by artistes from Nigeria, France, UK, and South Africa.
Artistes nominated in this year’s category includes AKA (South Africa), Aya Nakamura (France), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Dave (U.K.), Dosseh (France), Giggs (U.K.) and Mr. Eazi (Nigeria).
BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Headie One (U.K.)
Jok’Air (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (U.K.)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria)
This is the second time that Ghana has missed out on a nomination, since the creation of that category in 2010.
Since the introduction of the Best International Act category nine years ago, Ghana has received a nomination every year and has gone on to win that award twice by rapper Sarkodie and Stonebwoy in 2012 and 2015.
Nominated for the Best International Act Award last year were Casper Nyovest (South Africa), Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Davido (Nigeria), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Fally Ipupa (DR Congo), Stormzy (UK), J Hus (UK), Booba (France), J Hus (UK), Stefflon Don (UK), and Niska (France).
Davido last year made history by becoming the first international act nominee to receive his award live on stage during the main Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.
Last year, Hip-hop artiste, Kwesi Arthur gave Ghana something to celebrate when was nominated for ‘Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act’ category. He lost out to South Africa’s Sjava.
Also in the ‘Best New International Act’ category, Ghana did not get a nomination.
Let’s look past Ghanaian nominees at the BET Awards:
2010 - Kojo Antwi (lost to Dizzee Rascal of UK)
2011 - D-Black (lost to 2Face Idibia & D’Banj of Nigeria)
2012 - Sarkodie (He jointly won it with Nigeria’s Wizkid)
2013 - R2Bees (lost to Ice Prince of Nigeria)
2014 - Sarkodie (lost to Davido of Nigeria)
2015 - Stonebwoy (Won)
2016 - MzVee (lost to Black Coffee of South Africa)
2017 - Stonebwoy (lost to WizKid of Nigeria)
