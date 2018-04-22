Bisa Kdei Unveils “Highlife Konnect” An Indigenous & Contemporary Album

Ronald Kweku Dei Appiah popularly known in showbiz circles as Bisa Kdei has released his third album dubbed “Highlife Konnect” an indigenous and contemporary album.
The unveiling which took place at the Airport Square in Accra witnessed scores of industry players, musicians came in their numbers to support the one-time Highlife Artistes of the Year at the VGMA.
The 32-year-old singer known for his hit banger back-to-back [Mansa, Brother Brother] launched his fifteen album tracks with other great collabos on the album.
These artistes featured on the album include Sarkodie, Patoranking, Kumi Guitar, Yaa Yaa, Mayorkun from Mic Flammes, Reekado Banks, Zambia Oc Osilliation and Cameroon art Stanley Enow.
Songs on the album include BRA, 1924, "FAKYE", "DOMI BI", "BIE WUENI" Ft. Kumi Guitar & Akwaboah among other great songs.
The artistes featured on the album when quizzed Bisa Kdei why Cameroon, Zambia, and Nigeria? According to him, it’s been two years now since I released an album as a musician when booked for shows you see lots of artistes who admires our Ghanaian genre of music dubbed ‘Highlife’ and it was important for me to connect with these great talents to aid me released my third album.
The Mansa hitmaker continued that: as Ghanaians, we must come together to push Highlife as a genre more.
Bisa on his album cover thanked his fans for staying KONNECTED to his creativity.