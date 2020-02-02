BREAKING: Kofi B, Ghana's ace musician is dead

Ghanaian ace highlife musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom popularly known as Kofi B has been confirmed dead.
PrimeNewsGhana sources reveal that he died in Cape Coast on Sunday morning.
The ‘Mmobrowa’ singer according to colleague musician Kofi Nti, started complaining of chest pains and unusual heartbeat right after his performance.
A doctor at the hospital said Kofi B was sweating and vomiting when he was brought there.
The ‘Bantama Kofi Boakye’ hitmaker was restless with very high body temperature and an unusual blood pressure 150/120, the doctor said.
Since he had difficulty breathing, he was put on oxygen and given some injection but he died at 3 am on Sunday.
His body has been transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for storage and autopsy the doctor said.