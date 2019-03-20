Cardi B to feature in her first movie with Jennifer Lopez and Keke Palmer

American rapper, Cardi B has just secured her first role on the big screen with the movie star Jennifer Lopez.
The Grammy Award-winning rapper will fittingly be playing a stripper alongside the film’s star Jennifer Lopez, as well as Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and Crazy Rich Asians actress Constance Wu.
Titled Hustlers, the film is inspired by a 2016 article from New York Magazine. It follows a group of former strippers who are now out to get revenge on some of their wealthy clients by running up their credit cards. Bardi has never been shy about sharing her past a stripper in New York clubs for over three years, so she will certainly have plenty of experience to call on for inspiration.
Cardi B and J. Lo previously collaborated on the 2018 track “Dinero” with DJ Khaled, and though there wasn’t a whole lot of twerking in the video, we know both ladies are more than capable.
We recently saw some of Bardi’s old strip club moves in the “Twerk” video with the City Girls, and Jennifer has been sharing footage on social media of herself practicing her pole tricks.
