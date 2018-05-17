Ghanaian celebrities who shook the internet with photos of their youthful mothers

Ghanaian celebrities shared photos of themselves and their mothers to mark a day set aside to celebrate all mothers and to also appreciate them for the love and support.
They wrote very attractive complements about their mothers to indicate how strong their mothers have been behind their successes.
Mother’s Day is a day for many people to show their appreciation towards mothers and mother figures worldwide. It is an annual event but is held at different dates in the calendar, depending on the country.
Here are some Ghanaian celebrities who made Mother's day very memorable for their mother's
Actress Nadia Buari and her mother, Mrs Buari on some snap chat play
Actress Gloria Sarfo and her walking gear as she calls her Mum
Lydia Forson shared a true picture of her Mother with Love all over
Actor Harold Amenyah and his sweet Mother.
Agona Swedru star Patapaa Amisty also shared a picture of her mother as the best mother in the world
When the Love of a mother can't be defined, Yvonne Nelson 32 years with her 61 years old mother.