David Dontoh featured in American Snowfall series

Ghanaian actor, David Dontoh has been featured in the season six of American series, Snowfall.
Pictures of the veteran actor with the lead characters, Leo and Wanda were posted by Snowfall on their Facebook page on March 6.
Since the pictures came out, a number of Ghanaians have expressed their pride to have one of their own on the popular series under the said post.
Evans Kweku Yeboah, “David Dontoh a legend in Ghanaian movies”.
Kwesi Brew, “Legendary David Dontoh”.
Ameyaw Bismark Odame, “Is that not David Dontoh woow beautiful”.
David Dontoh is no stranger to movie enthusiasts in Ghana and beyond having featured in movies such as “Kukurantumi: Road to Accra”, “Heritage Africa”, “Confessions”, “Victim of Love”, “Welcome Home”, “Ties that Bind”, “Kweba” among others.
Even though the role he played is not yet known, there’s no doubt that he will put up a good performance in the FX renewed series for a sixth and final season which premiered on February 22, 2023, with the series finale airing sometime in April.
Snowfall is an American crime drama television series, created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, that was first broadcast on FX on July 5, 2017.
Set in Los Angeles 1983, the series revolves around the first crack epidemic and its impact on the city.
The series follows the stories of several characters whose lives are fated to intersect: 20-year-old drug dealer Franklin Saint, Mexican luchador Gustavo "El Oso" Zapata, CIA operative Teddy McDonald, and a Mexican crime boss's niece, Lucia Villanueva.
The series, which was first set up at Showtime in 2014, was picked up by FX for a ten-episode season in September 2016.
In August 2017, the network renewed Snowfall for a second season, which premiered on July 19, 2018. In September 2018, the series was renewed for a third season, which premiered on July 10, 2019.
In August 2019, FX renewed the series for a fourth season which was originally scheduled to premiere in 2020, but filming was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fourth season premiered on February 24, 2021. In March 2021, FX renewed the series for a fifth season which premiered on February 23, 2022.
In April 2022, FX renewed the series for a sixth and final season which premiered on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, with the series finale airing sometime in April.
