Efia Odo joins Okay FM family

Actress and TV host, Efia Odo, has joined the “Okay FM” family as the new host of a segment on their drive time show called “U AND Me”.
It's obvious that when a presenter moves from one radio or TV station to the other then its clearly shows that money rules the world.
Efia Odo will be joining Abeiku Santana on his drive time show to host a segment dubbed ' U & Me'
The excited Actress took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. She wrote:
Excited to announce that I’m joining @okay_101.7_fm @abeikusantana family. That’s right U and ME every Friday at 5pm, we’re gonna talk about EVERYTHING even the ones they warned you not to talkabout. It’s just U and ME baby. Make sure you tune in tonight at 5pm. #getthatbagsis #themoreyousayicant #themoreishowyouthatican
Senior presenter and host of OkayFM's drive time show 'Ekwanso Dwo Dwo' who also made a giant move from Multimedia's AdomFM also took to his Instagram page to congratulate Efia Odo on her move.