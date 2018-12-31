Efia Odo received her first ever award at Ghana Movie Awards 2018

By Michael Klugey
In honouring hardworking actresses and actors, the 2018 Ghana movie awards came off yesterday, December 30, 2018, at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra where TV personality and actress, Efia Odo won her first ever award since the commencement of her acting career. 

Efia Odo beat the likes of Yvonne Nelson, Asana Alhasan, among others to grab the much covetable award, best leading actress of the year.

She mounted the stage, took the award plaque and thanked organisers of the award ceremony and her fans for making this a reality.

Watch the video below.

If I had ten thousand tongues it still wouldn’t be enough to thank God for how far He’s brought me and all that He’s done for me. What an amazing way to end the year with. I Won my very first award as an actress last night at The Ghana Movie Awards and it wouldn’t have been possible without you guys, my fans who are my fam. I’m forever grateful for the love and support you guys constantly show me each and every day, if I don’t say it enough I’ll say it again 🗣I APPRECIATE YA’LL SOOOO MUCH, THANK YOU!!! To genuinely win an award based off of voting shows how much you guys rock with me and I promise there’s soo much more in 2019, y’all stuck with me forever. @enochproducer I thank God for you my brother. @yvonnenelsongh @belindadzattah @jeffreynortey1 @enochproducer @akua20 we did it ❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾

