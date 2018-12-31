Efia Odo received her first ever award at Ghana Movie Awards 2018

In honouring hardworking actresses and actors, the 2018 Ghana movie awards came off yesterday, December 30, 2018, at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra where TV personality and actress, Efia Odo won her first ever award since the commencement of her acting career.
Efia Odo beat the likes of Yvonne Nelson, Asana Alhasan, among others to grab the much covetable award, best leading actress of the year.
She mounted the stage, took the award plaque and thanked organisers of the award ceremony and her fans for making this a reality.
Watch the video below.
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana